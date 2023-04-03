76-year-old Florence man killed in wreck

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 76-year-old Florence man died Sunday following a single-vehicle wreck in Lauderdale County on March 30.

Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle that was towing it and overturned. Fowlkes was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.

