Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

76-year-old Florence man killed in wreck

Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle...
Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle that was towing it and overturned.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 76-year-old Florence man died Sunday following a single-vehicle wreck in Lauderdale County on March 30.

Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle that was towing it and overturned. Fowlkes was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Hostages freed, suspect killed following Hardin Co. standoff
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Court documents show the victim of the robbery met with Ismael Smith and another man to trade...
Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek

Latest News

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
Gov. Ivey to set launch ‘The Game Plan’ Monday
An example of Alabama home building license.
Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board warns of construction scams amid recent storms