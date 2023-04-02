Deals
Sunny & pleasant today, showers Monday

First Alert Weather
Good morning! A sunny Sunday ahead with temps near 70° after a cool start to the day. Not as...
Good morning! A sunny Sunday ahead with temps near 70° after a cool start to the day. Not as windy as yesterday. Tonight, increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Around 50°. Monday, expect showers most of the day. A few rumbles of thunder possible. High temps in the 70s. Active weather pattern Tuesday through Thursday. After warm days Tuesday & Wednesday with temps in the 80s, cooler for Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move across the area and drop temps and also bring another round of potentially strong thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night. High temps Thursday & Friday only in the 60s. Easter weekend, scattered showers both days with high temps in the 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT
Good morning! A sunny Sunday ahead with temps near 70° after a cool start to the day. Not as windy as yesterday. Tonight, increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Around 50°. Monday, expect showers most of the day. A few rumbles of thunder possible. High temps in the 70s. Active weather pattern Tuesday through Thursday. After warm days Tuesday & Wednesday with temps in the 80s, cooler for Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move across the area and drop temps and also bring another round of potentially strong thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night. High temps Thursday & Friday only in the 60s. Easter weekend, scattered showers both days with high temps in the 60s.

