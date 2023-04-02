Deals
Funeral arrangements set for fallen HPD officer

The funeral is scheduled to start around 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Funeral arrangements for the officer who was killed in a shooting at apartments on Governors House Drive have been set.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, a funeral will be held for officer Garrett Crumby Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ. A visitation was held Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting

The service will be live-streamed by WAFF.

Following the funeral service, the procession will travel to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where officer Crumby will be laid to rest.

The procession route is as follows:

•                    Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

•                    West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

•                    Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

•                    Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

•                    Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue

•                    Turn left onto I-565 West

•                    Take I-565 to I-65 South

•                    Take I-65 to I-20/59

•                    Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard

•                    Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway

•                    Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

•                    The cemetery will be on right

Officer Crumby served almost 8 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department before moving to serve the Huntsville Police Department.

