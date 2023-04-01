Sunny, windy Saturday with cool, diminishing winds during the night

It’ll be a sunny and windy Saturday. We have a Wind Advisory through 1 p.m.; wind gusts are expected to be between 35 and 45 miles per hour.

Winds will likely make it difficult for cleanup and for the crews working on getting power restored. Saturday night will be clear and cool. Winds will slowly diminish during the evening. Low temperatures are around 40 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and nice and around 70 degrees. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day next week.

Stay with WAFF 48 for updates on days that will have stronger storms.

