One dead, three critically injured in Madison County storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is dead and three others are critically injured after a radar confirmed tornado tore through the Hazel Green area overnight.

Don Webster from Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed an adult woman was killed on Borderline Road.

He added that three others have been taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. Two of them are stable.

Webster also said HEMSI workers have treated a handful of minor injuries in the area.

