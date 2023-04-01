Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Henagar man killed in DeKalb Co. crash Friday

Charles Flynn was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
Charles Flynn was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before noon Friday morning on Alabama 75 near DeKalb County 9.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say, Charles Flynn, 66, was killed when the Toyota 4Runner he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

According to ALEA officials, Flynn was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred about seven miles south of Geraldine in DeKalb County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on Greenville Pike
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening, early Saturday
One woman, 1-year-old killed in Lauderdale Co. wreck
According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response...
Juvenile in custody in connection to Decatur High, Middle school’s threat
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man killed.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during overnight shooting
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a shooting in Powell.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot in Powell

Latest News

Viewer-submitted drone footage shows the damage and destruction caused by last night's deadly...
Drone footage of Madison County storm damage
WAFF storm damage pictures.
WAFF Storm damage April 1, 2023
Storm damage at Mobile home park in Haleyville
1 injured at mobile home park during severe weather in Haleyville
It’ll be a sunny and windy Saturday. We have a Wind Advisory through 1 p.m.; wind gusts are...
Sunny, windy Saturday with cool, diminishing winds during the night