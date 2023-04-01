Henagar man killed in DeKalb Co. crash Friday

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before noon Friday morning on Alabama 75 near DeKalb County 9.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say, Charles Flynn, 66, was killed when the Toyota 4Runner he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

According to ALEA officials, Flynn was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred about seven miles south of Geraldine in DeKalb County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

