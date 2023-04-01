Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek

The Decatur Police Department, Hartselle Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect who fled into a creek.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of the second suspect in a robbery case was discovered Saturday afternoon in Flint Creek.

According to officials with the Decatur Police, officers received a call regarding a robbery near Casa Santiago located at 2812 Spring Ave. SW.

According to a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, Ismael Smith, 21 and another suspect fled the scene of a robbery in a Brown Kia Soul. While fleeing police at speeds over 100 miles per hour, the car crashed into Flint Creek near Bowels Bridge Road. The vehicle submerged into the creek but Smith and the other suspect were able to exit the vehicle.

Smith swam across the creek to shore where he was detained. Another suspect was last seen struggling to stay afloat downstream. Officials with the Decatur Police Department say that a citizen contacted police after discovering a dead body on April 1.

The body was identified as Michael Forde-Clark who had been missing since Monday. Forde-Clark’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Search crews recovered the car on Wednesday.
Search crews recovered the car on Wednesday.(WAFF)

Court documents show the victim of the robbery met with Smith and another man to trade a PlayStation 5 for an AK-47. Smith and the other suspect then pointed their guns at the victim and took possession of the AK-47. The trade was facilitated through Facebook Marketplace.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for the suspected death of the other suspect.

The following information is from The Decatur Police Department on a search The Morgan County Rescue Squad assisted them...

Posted by Morgan County Rescue Squad on Monday, March 27, 2023

Officials say officers attempted to reach the second suspect but were unable to as the person went under.

Video from the search Monday.

Posted by Morgan County Rescue Squad on Monday, March 27, 2023

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on Greenville Pike
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening, early Saturday
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Madison Co., killing woman
One woman, 1-year-old killed in Lauderdale Co. wreck
According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response...
Juvenile in custody in connection to Decatur High, Middle school’s threat
(Source: MGN)
48 FIRST ALERT: Power Outages reported across Tennessee Valley

Latest News

One woman is dead and five others were injured after an EF-3 tornado tore through the Hazel...
One killed in Madison County tornado
One woman is dead and five others were injured after an EF-3 tornado tore through the Hazel...
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Madison Co., killing woman
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Madison Co., killing woman
(Source: MGN)
48 FIRST ALERT: Power Outages reported across Tennessee Valley