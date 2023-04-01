48 FIRST ALERT: Power Outages reported across Tennessee Valley

Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple communities across the Tennessee Valley are experience power outages following Friday night’s severe weather.

Huntsville Utilities is reporting that a power outage in New Hope from Cherry Tree Rd. south to the Marshall County Line and east of Hwy. 431 south is currently affecting nearly 600 customers. Crews are in route and will restore power as soon as safely possible.

Florence Utilities are reporting 554 customers without power in Lauderdale County.

