Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

48 FIRST ALERT: Power Outages reported across Tennessee Valley

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple communities across the Tennessee Valley are experience power outages following Friday night’s severe weather.

Huntsville Utilities is reporting that a power outage in New Hope from Cherry Tree Rd. south to the Marshall County Line and east of Hwy. 431 south is currently affecting nearly 600 customers. Crews are in route and will restore power as soon as safely possible.

Florence Utilities are reporting 554 customers without power in Lauderdale County.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Headlines
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening, early Saturday
One woman, 1-year-old killed in Lauderdale Co. wreck
According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response...
Juvenile in custody in connection to Decatur High, Middle school’s threat
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man killed.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during overnight shooting
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a shooting in Powell.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot in Powell

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held for HPD officers Crumby, Morin
The Thirsty Turtle fully reopened in Huntsville.
Huntsville staple Thirsty Turtle fully reopens after seven month hiatus
Two injured in shooting in Powell
Two injured in shooting in Powell
Huntsville TikTok creators speak on app’s potential ban