Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

1 injured at mobile home park during severe weather in Haleyville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather hit the town of Haleyville in Winston County in early Saturday morning.

One person was hurt when a mobile home flipped over off Alabama 13.

There is also damage at Kith Furniture, just south of Bear Creek along Highway 13. The store’s roof is damaged and debris is scattered throughout the area.

123movies
google maps embed

RAW VIDEO:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on Greenville Pike
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening, early Saturday
One woman, 1-year-old killed in Lauderdale Co. wreck
According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response...
Juvenile in custody in connection to Decatur High, Middle school’s threat
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man killed.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during overnight shooting
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a shooting in Powell.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot in Powell

Latest News

Viewer-submitted drone footage shows the damage and destruction caused by last night's deadly...
Drone footage of Madison County storm damage
Charles Flynn was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
Henagar man killed in DeKalb Co. crash Friday
WAFF storm damage pictures.
WAFF Storm damage April 1, 2023
It’ll be a sunny and windy Saturday. We have a Wind Advisory through 1 p.m.; wind gusts are...
Sunny, windy Saturday with cool, diminishing winds during the night