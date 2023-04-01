1 injured at mobile home park during severe weather in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather hit the town of Haleyville in Winston County in early Saturday morning.

One person was hurt when a mobile home flipped over off Alabama 13.

There is also damage at Kith Furniture, just south of Bear Creek along Highway 13. The store’s roof is damaged and debris is scattered throughout the area.

RAW VIDEO:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.