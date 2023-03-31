Deals
WAFF, Gray Television to host Day of Giving for Mississippi tornado relief

Mississippi Strong.
Mississippi Strong.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF and Gray Television will host Gray Day of Giving on Friday to raise funds for those impacted by the Mississippi tornados.

The relief drive is organized by one of WAFF’s sister stations, WLBT, in Mississippi. Gray stations throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee will participate in the drive.

If you donate, 100% of donations will be applied to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts in Mississippi.

To donate, click here. You can also donate by texting MSTORNADOES to 51555.

