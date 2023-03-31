Deals
Some Florence communities still without power a week after severe weather

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another EF-2 tornado that touched down on Saturday morning in Falkville. An EF-1 was also tracked through Franklin County, Tennessee.

In total, seven tornadoes have been confirmed in north Alabama and Tennessee.

The WAFF 48 meteorologist has declared Friday as a 48 First Alert weather day. On our last 48 First Alert weather day, many communities went without power. Nearly a week later communities in Florence are still without power.

Florence Utilities is reporting that nearly 400 customers have been without power since last Friday. Right now, it’s a race to get fallen power poles back upright.

When it comes to getting the power back on 22 line crews are working around the clock with 8 tree crews at it as well.

“Our original estimate was the end of next week, we’re hoping the first of the week we’ll have everyone restored, granted we don’t get a lot of this new weather that’s coming in tomorrow. First, we’re trying to get the rest of the poles set that are in backyards so we can reach the existing poles that are down before it rains and we can’t get to people’s backyards,” Florence Utilities Manager Mary McDuffa said.

McDuffa says they hope to have everyone’s power restored by the first of the week.

With the threat of severe weather, make sure you stay weather alert.

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
