Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot in Powell

POWELL, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were shot in an incident on Friday in Powell, according to a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the shooting victims was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga for treatment. The other shooting victim fled the scene.

The incident happened in the area around College Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

