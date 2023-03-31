Deals
Marshall County man arrested on burglary charge

Jimmy Hogeland.
Jimmy Hogeland.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on March 30 after responding to a burglary call on Horton Nixon Chapel Road.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a burglary call at a residence on March 26. When deputies arrived, they detained Jimmy Hogeland. According to the victim, when he got home, he found Hogeland in the kitchen.

The victim said he and Hogeland began fighting until deputies arrived and detained Hogeland. Deputies found Hogeland’s car with some of the victim’s property, methamphetamine and marijuana inside. Hogeland was not arrested and charged at the time of the incident because he was taken to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

Deputies were later told Hogeland had been transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for further treatment.

On March 30, deputies learned Hogeland was no longer at UAB Hospital. Deputies tracked Hogeland down at a residence and arrested him. He was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property. His bond was set at $25,000.

