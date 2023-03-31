Deals
Marshall County Deputies launch project to engage, build trust with children

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Children are the most vulnerable during a crisis and they are less likely to trust anyone, much less law enforcement. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office hopes to change that.

The Fearless Project is a non-profit advocacy group based out of Huntsville that supplies local law enforcement with care packages for children to have in times of crisis.

Chief Deputy Willie Orr says that the 50 packages the department received will help build trust between children and law enforcement. The packages contain fidget toys, blankets, coloring books and a story about a lion who conquers his fears.

“Anytime law enforcement has contact with a child during the course of our duties, most of the time, those are stressful situations. We’re usually not there for good purposes. It serves multiple purposes. One is just to kind of put the children at ease and two it establishes a bond between the officer dealing with the situation and those children,” says Orr.

Founder of The Fearless Project Pat Brooks hopes that her creation will have long-term effects.

“Perhaps someday in the future if one of the kids runs into an officer again or any law enforcement officer, they will remember that they trusted them, they blessed them with this packet, they were there at a time of need, and it brought them a great deal of comfort,” Brooks says.

She also hopes that her packages will help spread joy after the recent events in Madison County.

“At this time, it’s so important for our law enforcement to once again be appreciated and honored,” says Brooks.

Brooks also hopes to expand and bring The Fearless Project to law enforcement agencies all over the state.

