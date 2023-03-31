Man at center of Autauga County sex abuse case in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man at the center of an Autauga County sex abuse case has been taken into custody.

According to Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell, Jason Wade Hudson is in police custody.

“Captured in North Alabama. Waiting to be extradited back to Autauga County,” stated Sheriff Harrell. “We would like to thank SBI, US Marshals Service, Prattville PD, and Dekalb County for assistance in capturing Hudson. Autauga County and the River region can rest easier tonight with Hudson off the streets.”

Hudson was indicted on March 4, 2022, on 75 counts of possession of child pornography and a count of sex abuse of a child under 12, court records show. He later posted bail on March 19, 2022.

On Monday, arrest warrants were obtained for Hudson on additional charges, including first-degree rape, incest, sex abuse of a child under the age of 12, and the production of child pornography.

No further information is available at this time.

