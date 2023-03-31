Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Lawyer: Steenkamp’s parents to oppose parole for Pistorius

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Reeva Steenkamp at his home.(SABC / Facebook)
By The Associated Press and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago, will oppose the former Olympic runner’s application for parole, their lawyer said Friday.

Lawyer Tania Koen said ahead of a scheduled parole hearing for Pistorius that “unless he comes clean, they don’t feel that he is rehabilitated.”

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics, was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Reeva Steenkamp at his home.

Pistorius claims he shot Steenkamp by mistake thinking she was an intruder in his home.

He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison and is eligible for parole under South African law after having served half his sentence.

Koen said Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, would submit written and oral statements at Friday’s hearing opposing Pistorius’ application to be released from prison.

“She doesn’t feel that he must be released,” Koen told reporters outside the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria, where Pistorius has been held since 2016 and where his parole hearing is expected to take place.

Submissions from a victim’s relative are just one of the factors a parole board takes into account when deciding if an offender can be released early on parole. The parole board will also consider Pistorius’ behavior in prison and if he would be a threat to society if he were released.

A decision on Pistorius’ parole could come on Friday but is more likely to take days to finalize.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman killed, five children airlifted following Lauderdale Co. wreck
Huntsville couple indicted on COVID-19 PPP fraud charges
Denise Wood
Colbert Co. High School teacher arrested after alleged abuse of autistic student
David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24,...
Former Huntsville PD officer indicted on capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death
Windy McCutcheon and Joshua Burditus.
2 arrested during Morgan County drug bust

Latest News

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South
Residents are trying to pick up the pieces after tornadoes ravaged the South over the weekend.
At least 22 dead as tornadoes leave path of destruction
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week