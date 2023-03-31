Lawyer speaks on Huntsville couple indicted on COVID-19 PPP fraud charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The federal government is staying true to its pledge to catch everyone who stole COVID relief funds at the height of the pandemic.

A Madison County couple is now the latest to be indicted for stealing nearly 2 million dollars in PPP loans.

A 5-count indictment filed in U.S District Court charges Huntsville couple John and Jennifer Scoggins with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The indictment says they received $1.7 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans by submitting falsified documents for four businesses. It alleges the two claimed they employed nearly 20 people and lied about total income for payroll.

Criminal Defense Attorney John Brinkley who is not involved in this case, said the government will not spare any expense prosecuting these cases.

“These allegations are seven figures,” said Brinkley, “So certainly they’re going to be wanting to get that money back. They are not going to just waive it off.”

The couple is accused of using the loans to buy a home, go on a family vacation, and pay for plastic surgery.

PPP loans were originally meant to help legitimate small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Brinkley believes the proof may be there for the feds but as a defense attorney, he already sees an opening.

“They’re probably going to have a heck of a defense because there were so few guidelines given to us initially to borrow this money,” said Brinkley.

If found guilty, Brinkley said the government could intercept the couples’ tax returns and garnish their wages.

“There’s going to be abuses in every type of program,” said Brinkley, “Fortunately, humanity will kick in and most of the people who are receiving these types of benefits are not going to be abusing.”

Brinkley said the government could drop the case if the couple decides to settle and pay the money back before going to trial.

The FBI is now investigating the local case and hundreds of others.

