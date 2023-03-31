Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Juvenile in custody in connection to Decatur High, Middle school’s threat

Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School are on heightened alert after a teacher received an email from a former student who made a potential threat.
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School were on heightened alert Friday morning after a teacher received an email from a former student who made a potential threat.

According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response Team and officers with the Decatur Police Department are on location at the schools. Three messages were sent from a former student threatening gun violence at the high school, according to the spokesperson.

Investigators developed a juvenile boy as the suspect and a juvenile pick-up order was issued on the juvenile for a terrorist threat.

A spokesperson with Decatur Police confirmed that the boy was taken into custody at 4 p.m. in relation to the threats. He will be transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia pending a hearing.

Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield spoke about the threat made against Decatur High School and Middle School (Courtesy: Decatur City Schools).

Due to the threat of severe weather, all after-school activities have been canceled. Extended day will release at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman killed, five children airlifted following Lauderdale Co. wreck
Huntsville couple indicted on COVID-19 PPP fraud charges
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man killed.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during overnight shooting
Denise Wood
Colbert Co. High School teacher arrested after alleged abuse of autistic student
David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24,...
Former Huntsville PD officer indicted on capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death

Latest News

The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231
WAFF Severe Headlines
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening, early Saturday
Austin Junior High School is on heightened alert on Friday after receiving an airdropped...
Austin Junior High School on ‘heightened alert’
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a shooting in Powell.
Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot in Powell
With a credit card, young adults can enjoy more financial freedom while building a solid credit...
Financial Friday: Getting your first credit card