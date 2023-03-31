Juvenile in custody in connection to Decatur High, Middle school’s threat

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School were on heightened alert Friday morning after a teacher received an email from a former student who made a potential threat.

According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response Team and officers with the Decatur Police Department are on location at the schools. Three messages were sent from a former student threatening gun violence at the high school, according to the spokesperson.

Investigators developed a juvenile boy as the suspect and a juvenile pick-up order was issued on the juvenile for a terrorist threat.

A spokesperson with Decatur Police confirmed that the boy was taken into custody at 4 p.m. in relation to the threats. He will be transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia pending a hearing.

Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield spoke about the threat made against Decatur High School and Middle School (Courtesy: Decatur City Schools).

Due to the threat of severe weather, all after-school activities have been canceled. Extended day will release at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

