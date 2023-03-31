Huntsville TikTok creators speak on app’s potential ban

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -For some, the TikTok app is just another way to pass the time but for others, it’s their entire career. Huntsville is home to a few Tik Tok creators who have gained thousands of followers posting on the app and are now speaking out on the potential ban.

“Tik Tok literally changed my life,” said Ally Duncan, otherwise known as @sugarpusher on TikTok.

Ally is a Huntsville native and has over 470,000 followers on the app and is known for scraping the icing off of her ‘zombie cakes’. Ally is a full-time content creator and relies on Tik Tok for her livelihood.

She lost her job right before the pandemic hit and began posting baking videos on the app. Three years later, her career is based around her platform on the app.

“For me, if Tik Tok goes away, that directly affects how I pay my bills,” Duncan said.

Morgan Echols is another local Tik Tok creator. As a full-time artist, she began posting on the app and now has over 300,00 followers. She said she has seen major growth in her business while on the app and the majority of her customers are her followers.

“It makes me really nervous because I don’t really know what I would do without that in place. The thought of having Tik Tok not be an option anymore for my work, it’s pretty critical. It would kind of put a stop [to] my growth,” Echols said.

Duncan and Echols are asking lawmakers to look at the big picture during these debates.

“I would ask lawmakers to consider the amount of people who have built their livelihoods around it. To recognize that a lot of us creators have found real careers in what we’re doing,” Duncan said.

The Biden administration has presented ByteDance with the option to either sell the video-sharing app or be banned nationwide. So far they have not indicated that they will sell.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.