Huntsville man sentenced for possession of child porn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 33-year-old Huntsville man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Gregory Wade Hughes, 33, was sentenced to 101 months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release. Hughes was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the victims.

Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations received multiple tips that someone had uploaded apparent child sexual abuse materials online. Investigators discovered the IP address was subscribed at a residence where Hughes lived.

A search warrant was executed at the residence in 2018, and investigators found two devices with child sexual abuse material. Hughes admitted during an interview that he had searched for videos and images involving children under the age of 13.

Hughes pleaded guilty in January 2023 to one count of possession of child pornography.

