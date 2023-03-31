Deals
Flower Friday: All about the Pinkster Azalea

Learn all about the Pinkster Azalea.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Flower Friday is back for another edition and this time we’re learning all about the Pinkster Azalea.

The Pinkster Azalea, formally known as the Rhododendron periclymenoides, is a woody shrub that is found in moist woods. The Pinkster Azalea usually grows two to six feet tall.

You can sit here all day and read about the Pinkster Azalea, but it’s a better idea to go to Huntsville Botanical Garden!

