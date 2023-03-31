Deals
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening, early Saturday

First Alert Forecast
Friday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day.
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Isolated to scattered rain showers are already on the radar this morning with warm and muggy temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We have a 48 First Alert Weather Day for today because of the threat of strong to severe storms. The south wind will really start to ramp up through the day with sustained winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40. This south wind will continue to bring Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Tennessee Valley making things more unstable for storm development.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be expected through the morning hours before the more significant threat of stronger storms develops into the afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts, heavy rainfall and even a tornado threat.

The window for severe weather looks to begin as early as 9:00 PM and will continue through 6:00 AM Saturday before the storms push off into Georgia. This is another overnight severe weather event, please have your shelter plan in place and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Rain showers and storms will wrap up early Saturday followed by clearing skies. Saturday will be a windy day with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour during the afternoon, highs will be in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be a much calmer day with sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. Next week looks to stay a bit unsettled with daily chances for scattered showers and storms, highs will be above average in the low to middle 70s. Some storms next week can be stronger, please check back for the latest forecast.

48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this evening, early Saturday
