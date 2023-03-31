Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Fifth generation DeKalb Co. farmer talks change in farming tech

Jared Wootten, with Wootten Farms, talked about the changes in farming technology.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDER, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Jared Wootten, with Wootten Farms, said changes in technology have impacted many farmers over time.

“A tractor is doing what a mule was doing,” Wootten said. “One person now, is probably doing what 15 or 20 people did 100 years ago.”

Wootten said he believes he is a fifth generation farmer and he never imagined doing anything else.

“As far back as I can remember, this is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Wootten said. “Never really thought of doing anything else.”

Alabama Farmers Cooperative began in 1936 in Decatur, Alabama. It was originally known as the Tennessee Valley Fertilizer Cooperative. Alabama Farmers Co-op has become an important relationship for farmers across the southeast.

“The co-op and the farmers is a relationship thing,” Keith Griffin with the Madison County Co-op said. “It’s a trust thing.”

To learn more about Wootten Farms, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman killed, five children airlifted following Lauderdale Co. wreck
Huntsville couple indicted on COVID-19 PPP fraud charges
Denise Wood
Colbert Co. High School teacher arrested after alleged abuse of autistic student
David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24,...
Former Huntsville PD officer indicted on capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man killed.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during overnight shooting