Fifth generation DeKalb Co. farmer talks change in farming tech

IDER, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Jared Wootten, with Wootten Farms, said changes in technology have impacted many farmers over time.

“A tractor is doing what a mule was doing,” Wootten said. “One person now, is probably doing what 15 or 20 people did 100 years ago.”

Wootten said he believes he is a fifth generation farmer and he never imagined doing anything else.

“As far back as I can remember, this is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Wootten said. “Never really thought of doing anything else.”

Alabama Farmers Cooperative began in 1936 in Decatur, Alabama. It was originally known as the Tennessee Valley Fertilizer Cooperative. Alabama Farmers Co-op has become an important relationship for farmers across the southeast.

“The co-op and the farmers is a relationship thing,” Keith Griffin with the Madison County Co-op said. “It’s a trust thing.”

