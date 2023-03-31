Deals
Donna the Buffalo performing at Mars Music Hall

Donna the Buffalo is performing at Mars Music Hall on Friday night.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A band from Trumansburg, New York, Donna the Buffalo, has played thousands of shows and it will be playing at Mars Music Hall on Friday night.

The band has been performing together for over 30 years, singing original and cover songs throughout that time. Singer Tara Nevins and guitarist Jeb Puryear joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to sing some songs and preview what’s in store for its show.

Donna the Buffalo will perform on Friday at 8 p.m. To learn more about the group, click here.

