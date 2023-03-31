Deals
Decatur High School, middle school on heightened alert following potential threat

According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response Team and officers with the Decatur Police Department are on location at the schools.(DCS)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School are on heightened alert Friday morning after a teacher received an email from a former student who made a potential threat.

According to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools, the Decatur City Schools Crisis Response Team and officers with the Decatur Police Department are on location at the schools. Three messages were sent from a former student threatening gun violence at the high school, according to the spokesperson.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

