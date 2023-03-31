Deals
Austin Junior High School on ‘heightened alert’

Austin Junior High School is on heightened alert on Friday after receiving an airdropped message, according to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools.(DCS)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Austin Junior High School is on heightened alert on Friday after receiving an airdropped message, according to a spokesperson for Decatur City Schools.

The following statement was released by Austin Junior High School:

“We are currently on Heightened Awareness due to an airdropped message.  School personnel and authorities are investigating.  Classes are still going on as normal and instruction is taking place.  Students and staff are secure.”

This story will be updated once further information is released.

