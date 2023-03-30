Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Tuscaloosa Police Chief speaks on former officer Garrett Crumby

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says he immediately drove to Huntsville once he heard...
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says he immediately drove to Huntsville once he heard the news.(COT)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Fallen Officer Garret Crumby served almost 8 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department before moving to serve the Huntsville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says he immediately drove to Huntsville once he heard the news.

“When I found out I called the other chiefs, it was important to show our support for the department and his family. His wife actually worked as a dispatcher for many years as well. Once you’re part of this family, you’re always a part of this family,” he said.

Chief Blankley called Crumby’s killing a cold-blooded murder and hopes the suspect, Juan Laws, dies in prison.

“I have issues saying that I hope the guy gets the death penalty and dies in prison,” he said.

The funeral for Officer Crumby will be on Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. After the funeral, Crumby will be transported to Tuscaloosa where he will be buried.

“We’ll help escort him after the funeral back here[Tuscaloosa] and our officers will be there to support his family and his current department,” Blankley said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Huntsville couple indicted on COVID-19 PPP fraud charges
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning

Latest News

Appointed attorney provides update on suspect Juan Laws
Appointed attorney provides update on suspect Juan Laws
Father of 8-year-old boy stabbed to death speaks out
Huntsville Police Department
I-565 EB lanes near Exit 3 reopened following multi-vehicle wreck
Huntsville Police Fallen Officer Memorial
Candlelight vigil to be held for HPD officers Crumby, Morin