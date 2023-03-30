Tuscaloosa Police Chief speaks on former officer Garrett Crumby

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Fallen Officer Garret Crumby served almost 8 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department before moving to serve the Huntsville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says he immediately drove to Huntsville once he heard the news.

“When I found out I called the other chiefs, it was important to show our support for the department and his family. His wife actually worked as a dispatcher for many years as well. Once you’re part of this family, you’re always a part of this family,” he said.

Chief Blankley called Crumby’s killing a cold-blooded murder and hopes the suspect, Juan Laws, dies in prison.

“I have issues saying that I hope the guy gets the death penalty and dies in prison,” he said.

The funeral for Officer Crumby will be on Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. After the funeral, Crumby will be transported to Tuscaloosa where he will be buried.

“We’ll help escort him after the funeral back here[Tuscaloosa] and our officers will be there to support his family and his current department,” Blankley said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.