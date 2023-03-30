Shooting hoops to support students at Huntsville Inner City Learning Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Students and faculty at Huntsville High School will be playing a charity basketball game to raise money for the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center.

The mission at the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center is, “To grow our students into Christ-like, lifelong learners, and responsible citizens through after-school programs focusing on Biblical knowledge, mentorship and academic support.

The Huntsville High School student body has a goal to raise $1,000 from the charity basketball game. To learn more about the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center, click here.

The game is scheduled for April 6 at 11:15 a.m.

