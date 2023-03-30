Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Residents voice concerns after Huntsville apartment complex shooting

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling spoke to neighbors and a state trooper about the deadly shooting.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The shooting on Governors House Drive that killed an HPD officer, critically injured a second HPD officer and injured a woman has a few residents feeling tentative and cautious the next day.

Several residents told WAFF 48 News the incident is making them think twice about staying at the apartment complex but they also mentioned they understand this situation could happen anywhere.

When WAFF 48 News crews arrived, it was apparent that the glass windows and doors were riddled with bullets and residents explained that is exactly where the incident happened.

One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting

Neighbors described the intense police presence late into the night and how they had to show their IDs just to get into their units.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson State Trooper Brandon Bailey explains the unpredictability of the job and how the troopers stand behind HPD and fallen officer Garrett Crumby.

“As an officer, you just never know what you’re going to come up on and what to expect,” Bailey said. “On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, we want to extend our deepest, sincerest condolences to the family of Officer Crumby of Huntsville City and Huntsville Police Department.”

Once the State Bureau of Investigations wraps up its investigation, the information will be in the hands of the Madison County District Attorney’s office.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested

Latest News

Keelin Darby remains hopeful after her husband’s overturned murder conviction
Keelin Darby
Full interview with former HPD Officer William Darby's wife
Keelin Darby
Keelin Darby remains hopeful after her husband's murder conviction was overturned
The 200X Cash Blitz ticket was bought in Midland.
Financial experts explain the difference between cash deposits, money market mutual funds