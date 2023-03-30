Residents voice concerns after Huntsville apartment complex shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The shooting on Governors House Drive that killed an HPD officer, critically injured a second HPD officer and injured a woman has a few residents feeling tentative and cautious the next day.

Several residents told WAFF 48 News the incident is making them think twice about staying at the apartment complex but they also mentioned they understand this situation could happen anywhere.

When WAFF 48 News crews arrived, it was apparent that the glass windows and doors were riddled with bullets and residents explained that is exactly where the incident happened.

Neighbors described the intense police presence late into the night and how they had to show their IDs just to get into their units.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson State Trooper Brandon Bailey explains the unpredictability of the job and how the troopers stand behind HPD and fallen officer Garrett Crumby.

“As an officer, you just never know what you’re going to come up on and what to expect,” Bailey said. “On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, we want to extend our deepest, sincerest condolences to the family of Officer Crumby of Huntsville City and Huntsville Police Department.”

Once the State Bureau of Investigations wraps up its investigation, the information will be in the hands of the Madison County District Attorney’s office.

