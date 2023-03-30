Deals
Residents in Minnesota town told to evacuate after train derailment, fire

Officials said at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Raymond, Minnesota early Thursday. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - People within a half-mile of a train derailment in a Minnesota town were told to evacuate early Thursday morning after the train cars caught fire, authorities said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the derailment of several cars happened on the western end of Raymond, Minnesota at about 1 a.m.

Officials with BNSF Railway say at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed. No injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement and emergency officials helped with the evacuation. Some residents with nowhere to go were directed to a school in Prinsburg, Minnesota.

Authorities are working on containing the fire.

Raymond is about two hours west of Minneapolis.

