One woman killed, five children airlifted following Lauderdale Co. wreck

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One woman, five children and one other person were involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Lauderdale County on Thursday.

Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones confirmed that the woman driving the vehicle, 64-year-old Emma Wade died in the crash.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton says that the five children who were injured were airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Hamilton also said the other vehicle involved in the crash was a large, flat-bed delivery-style truck and the driver, who was also injured, was transported to a local hospital.

The crash happened on Hwy. 64 in the Center Hill area around 9:35 a.m. Troopers with ALEA are investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.