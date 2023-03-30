One woman, 1-year-old killed in Lauderdale Co. wreck

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man, a woman and five children were involved in a head-on collision wreck in Lauderdale County on Thursday.

Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones confirmed that the woman driving the vehicle, 63-year-old Emma Wade of Lexington died in the crash. The five children, who were in the 2010 Honda Pilot with Wade, were all airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital.

On Friday at 8:55 a.m., one of those five children succumbed to their injuries. The child was 1 year old.

ALEA confirmed that the other vehicle was a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Dennis Miller of Cullman. Miller was injured and transported to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The crash happened on Hwy. 64 near Lauderdale Co. 381, 5 miles east of Lexington around 9:35 a.m. Troopers with ALEA are investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.