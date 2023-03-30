March perfection today, severe threat late Friday

Good Thursday morning. We have fair skies overhead with chilly temps in the 30s to lower 40s, a jacket will be a good idea headed out the door.

Today will be “March perfection” with more sunshine and warmer high temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Cloud cover and humidity will start to increase overnight with low temperatures staying mild in the middle 50s.

We have a 48 First Alert Weather Day for Friday because of the threat of strong to severe storms. The south wind will really start to ramp up through the day with sustained winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40. This south wind will continue to bring Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Tennessee Valley making things more unstable for storm development. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be expected through the morning hours before the more significant threat of stronger storms develops into the afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts, heavy rainfall and even a tornado threat. The window for severe weather looks to begin as early as 7:00 PM and will continue through 6:00 AM Saturday. This is another overnight severe weather event, please have your shelter plan in place and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Rain showers and storms will wrap up early Saturday followed by clearing skies. Saturday will be a windy day with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour during the afternoon, highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday will be a much calmer day with sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. Next week looks to stay a bit unsettled with daily chances for scattered showers and storms, highs will be above average in the low to middle 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.