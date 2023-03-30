Keelin Darby remains hopeful after her husband’s overturned murder conviction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the most significant murder trials in Huntsville history will play out in court again.

This comes after an appeals court overturned former Huntsville Police Officer William “Ben” Darby’s murder conviction.

Darby was arrested and charged with the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. Darby shot and killed Parker in the face with a shotgun after he refused to put down the gun he was holding to his own head.

In 2021, Darby was found guilty of the murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Darby’s wife, Keelin Darby, believes the case never should have gone to trial but she is hopeful at this new turn of events.

“It’s still heavy for sure. It’s not over with yet, but it does feel, it is a little bit lighter,” Keelin said.

She is a police officer herself and explains her husband was just following his training.

“Ben never should have been charged. He never should have been convicted. He followed his training as a police officer the same way that APOSTC is still training police officers right now to every rookie in the academy,” she said.

The attorney representing Parker’s family, Martin Weinberg, says that even though the ruling was overturned, he is confident things will go their way again.

“We’re confident the next jury will see it the same way,” Weinberg said. “I don’t think the result is going to be any different.”

Despite this, Weinberg goes on to say he is not the only one who is frustrated at having to go through the process again.

“We’re on the right side of this and we’ve heard from a lot of people that are disappointed as well. Family, friends, supporters, taxpayers. They’re going to have to go through this process again, but we’re committed to seeing it through,” Weinberg said.

Those on the Darby team see it the same way if the case goes back to court.

“It’ll go back to Madison County, which they’ve already stated that they want to play ball again and we’re ready to do that,” Keelin Darby says.

Attorney General Steve Marshall will decide whether this case will be sent back to court for a new trial.

