I-565 EB lanes near Exit 3 reopened following multi-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking motorists to use alternate routes as all lanes on I-565 EB at Exit 3 are shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.

Don Webster with HEMSI says there is one patient with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency services are still on the scene.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the way to the scene and will update this story once there is more information.

