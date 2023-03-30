Deals
I-565 EB lanes near Exit 3 reopened following multi-vehicle wreck

Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking motorists to use alternate routes as all lanes on I-565 EB at Exit 3 are shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.

Don Webster with HEMSI says there is one patient with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency services are still on the scene.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the way to the scene and will update this story once there is more information.

