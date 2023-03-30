HPD speaks on two officers shot in the line of duty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many across the Tennesse Valley are flooding Huntsville Police Department with support after two of its officers were shot in the line of duty.

HPD officers Garrett Crumby and Albert Morin were shot responding to a call on Governor’s House Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Crumby died from his wounds, while Morin remains in critical condition.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles said he’s been through the deaths of 4 officers in the line of duty with a 5th added to that list Tuesday night.

“It’s a difficult thing to deal with,” said Giles, “You have to understand these officers, these employees, we have to go back to work and so we provide for them to be able to do that.”

Crumby served with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for nearly seven years, before joining HPD 3 years ago.

He worked in HPD’s West Precinct where he was known for his positive attitude and willingness to learn. He had dreams to become an investigator, and above all else, he put his loved ones first.

In one of His most recent employee evaluations, a supervisor said, “Although officer Crumby’s tenure with HPD is young, his heart is big and his drive is pure.” Deputy Chief Michael Johnson believes that is an accurate description of who he was.

“He also cared for his family,” said Deputy Chief Johnson, “He actually took a very extended leave at one point during his career with us to take care of a loved one. In fact, some of his officers took up money to help him with that. That’s how much they loved Garrett.”

Officer Morin served in the military before joining the force in August 2017. His fellow officers describe him as someone dedicated to his day-to-day duties.

In 2019, HPD named Morin its West Precinct Officer of the Year.

In 2022, a supervisor said he was the most productive officer on his squad.

“He was like a leader amongst his squad,” said Deputy Chief Johnson. “We kind of called him the get-a-job-done guy. He loved to take on extra work.”

Accounts are set up at Redstone Federal Credit Union to support both Crumby & Morin. There is also an option to send in well wishes to Officer Morin for his recovery.

Crumby’s visitation and funeral will both be at the Mayfair Church of Christ on Carl T. Jones Drive. Visitation is on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The funeral is Monday at 10:30 a.m. He will be buried in his hometown of Tuscaloosa.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.