Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Holy Family School breaks ground with ‘Avatar’ movie producer

Holy Family School breaks ground with ‘Avatar’ movie producer
Holy Family School breaks ground with ‘Avatar’ movie producer(HFS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Holy Family School is breaking ground for a new school and a high-profile movie producer will be there to join the celebration.

The school is breaking ground next month on the new school at its campus on Beasley Drive Southwest.

During the 1960′s, the school then known as St. Joseph Mission School was the first elementary school in the state to successfully integrate.

The school and St. Joseph Catholic Church have won numerous awards for its continued efforts to promote diversity including the “Catalyst for Change” Award in 2019.

Executive Producer David Valdes will be there for the groundbreaking. He is connected to several high-profile films like “Avatar”, “The Green Mile” and “Unforgiven.”

Valdes says growing up he was a victim of discrimination and he now looks for opportunities to celebrate inclusiveness.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Huntsville couple indicted on COVID-19 PPP fraud charges
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning

Latest News

The Fearless Project supporting children in crises
- clipped version
Appointed attorney provides update on suspect Juan Laws
Appointed attorney provides update on suspect Juan Laws
Father of 8-year-old boy stabbed to death speaks out
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley says he immediately drove to Huntsville once he heard...
Tuscaloosa Police Chief speaks on former officer Garrett Crumby