Have a blast with the Huntsville Havoc

The final games of the regular season are this weekend.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The regular season is nearing an end for the Huntsville Havoc with their final games of the season set to take place this weekend at the Von Braun Center!

The Havoc are currently in third place in the Southern Professional Hocky League and have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Huntsville will host Pensacola on Friday and Saturday night.

This weekend will be a special end as the Havoc will retire Nolan Kiser’s number. Even though its the final home games of the year, it’s not too late to catch some hockey!

