Hampton Cove man sentenced to 80 years in prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in 2021 for suspected dissemination/display of child porn has pleaded guilty.

In June 2021, the FBI searched the home of Kevin Guerrero-Beltran which lead to his arrest. The Huntsville Police Department charged Guerrero-Beltran with three counts of dissemination/display of child porn.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Guerrero-Beltran pleaded guilty to two of the four charges he was facing. The two charges he pleaded guilty to include, attempting to distribute child porn and transporting child porn.

Guerrero-Beltran was sentenced to 80 years in prison and ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution to the victims.

Additionally, Guerrero-Beltran will be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life during which he will be required to register as a sex offender. He will not be allowed to have contact with any child under the age of 18 without an adult present and approval from a probation officer.

He will be required to complete a sex offender evaluation and complete an approved state-certified sex offender treatment program.

Guerrero-Beltran will also be required to pay restitution of no less than $3,000 per victim.

Court records show that as part of the plea agreement, Guerrero-Beltran will face a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Court documents show that if another victim of Guerrero-Beltran comes forward prior to the sentencing, the agreement will be considered null and void.

The plea agreement was signed by Guerrero-Beltran, his defense attorney and a United States attorney.

