Eggstravaganza set for Saturday at John Hunt Park

The second annual Eggstravaganza hosted by the City of Huntsville is set to take place at John...
The second annual Eggstravaganza hosted by the City of Huntsville is set to take place at John Hunt Park Saturday.(Uros Zunic | Storyblocks)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The second annual Eggstravaganza hosted by the City of Huntsville is set to take place at John Hunt Park Saturday.

The event will be at 9-11 a.m. The easter bunny will make a special appearance and children will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs, play games and win prizes.

If it rains, the event will be moved inside to the Jaycee Community Building.

