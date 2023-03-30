Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez brings us this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Top Golf is known as a fun place to go and hit a few rounds but Huntsville Police say it was also the scene of a crime last month.

Officials say someone took advantage of an innocent person who was parked there.

HPD says someone broke into a car in the TopGolf parking lot, grabbed cash and cards from inside and took off.

Shortly after the victim says someone used her cards at Target on University Drive and spent more than $1,000.

If you have seen them or any of the people on this list, contact police.

Darryl Bates is charged with theft by deception. Authorities say he used someone’s name to gain access to their financial means.

Kalisha Ragland is charged with chemical endangerment of a child. Police say she allowed her infant to access fentanyl, THC and cocaine.

Michael Forde-Clark is charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling. Police say he fired rounds into an unoccupied house.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Sonya Harris.
Lee High School teacher arrested

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Community sends support, condolences to HPD officers
Community sends support, condolences to HPD officers
Keelin Darby remains hopeful after her husband’s overturned murder conviction
Keelin Darby
Full interview with former HPD Officer William Darby's wife