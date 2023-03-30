Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Top Golf is known as a fun place to go and hit a few rounds but Huntsville Police say it was also the scene of a crime last month.

Officials say someone took advantage of an innocent person who was parked there.

HPD says someone broke into a car in the TopGolf parking lot, grabbed cash and cards from inside and took off.

Shortly after the victim says someone used her cards at Target on University Drive and spent more than $1,000.

If you have seen them or any of the people on this list, contact police.

Darryl Bates is charged with theft by deception. Authorities say he used someone’s name to gain access to their financial means.

Kalisha Ragland is charged with chemical endangerment of a child. Police say she allowed her infant to access fentanyl, THC and cocaine.

Michael Forde-Clark is charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling. Police say he fired rounds into an unoccupied house.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

