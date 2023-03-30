Deals
Colbert Co. High School teacher arrested after alleged abuse of autistic student

Denise Woods, 53, was arrested and charged when she pulled a chair out from under the student, according to online court documents.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County High School teacher was arrested for allegedly abusing a 19-year-old autistic student at the school on March 7.

Denise Woods, 53, was arrested and charged when she pulled a chair out from under the student, according to online court documents. The student was sitting at a table in the school lunchroom when she heard someone say something about ice cream. The student began yelling for ice cream, but was told ice cream would not be served.

When the student was told ice cream would not be served, she began hitting her arms against the table. According to online court documents, Woods approached the student to calm the situation down and pulled the chair out from under the student, causing her to fall.

Once the student got up, Woods escorted her out of the lunchroom while pushing the student. According to the student’s parent, the girl had bruises on her arms, legs, thighs, hips, back, wrist and elbow.

Woods was arrested and charged on March 22 for the intentional abuse or neglect of a protected person. She was booked in the Colbert County Jail before being released on a $10,000 bond.

WAFF has reached out to the school for a statement but have not heard back.

