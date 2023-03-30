Deals
Champions celebrated in North Alabama

Hazel Green, Buckhorn hoops teams honored by AHSAA
The Buckhorn Bucks Boys basketball team (pictured) honored by the Alabama High School Athletics...
The Buckhorn Bucks Boys basketball team (pictured) honored by the Alabama High School Athletics Association after winning the 6A State title.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pair of championship celebrations held in North Alabama for State Championship basketball teams.

The Hazel Green Trojans Girls basketball team, winners of six straight 6A State basketball championships were honored by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

“It sometimes feels like a surreal moment, like, did that really happen again?”, Trojans Head Coach Tim Miller said. “But it’s a tribute to all our fans and our young ladies. I talk about culture here all the time with our teachers and our parents. Our parents really allow our coaches to coach they way we would like to. They really don’t interfere, that’s not kind of normal these days. But our parents really buy into our program and the kids that play with each other, they want to see each other succeed before themselves and that’s just unique.”

The Buckhorn Bucks Boys basketball team won their first State Championship since 1995 in Class 6A. Their Head Coach Patrick Harding also won his first career State title in the process.

“It’s crazy it’s still surreal a month later, it happened so fast,” Harding said. “When you have colleagues texting you and saying when you’re down there you need to enjoy this, but you’re caught up in the next game and the next practice, it’s really hard to quote un quote enjoy this. But, it’s been a lot of un, but the treat is seeing all the players and the coaches see how excited they are because they put a lot into it.”

