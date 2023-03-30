Deals
Candlelight vigil to be held for HPD officers Crumby, Morin

Huntsville Police Fallen Officer Memorial
Huntsville Police Fallen Officer Memorial(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced that there will be a candlelight vigil for fallen Officer Garrett Crumby and critically injured officer Albert Morin.

Both officers were shot when they responded to a domestic violence call on Governors House Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The vigil will be held on Friday, March 31 at the Huntsville Police Fallen Officer Memorial located at 815 Wheeler Ave. It will start at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

