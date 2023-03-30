Deals
Block roads back open in Athens following wreck involving train

A wreck involving a train has blocked multiple railroad crossings in downtown Athens, according...
A wreck involving a train has blocked multiple railroad crossings in downtown Athens, according to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department.(Athens Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: All roadways have reopened following a wreck involving a train in Athens on Thursday.

A wreck involving a train has blocked multiple railroad crossings in downtown Athens, according to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department.

The wreck happened at Green Street and many railroad crossings throughout downtown will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. The wreck is blocking Elm Street and railroad crossings at Forrest Street and U.S. 72.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

