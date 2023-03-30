Attorney addresses Juan Laws’ 2022 assault charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Juan Laws was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault in Jan. 2022 after he shot two people near the Goodyear in downtown Huntsville.

With Tuesday’s tragic events, many are wondering where the case stands now that Laws is charged with capital murder for the death of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.

Attorney Andy Segal represents Laws in the assault case and said it is up to the state to decide what is next.

“Because of the new charge which is going to be a capital murder case and a case involving the death of a police officer, the previous charge will probably take a backseat to that,” Segal said. “Whether they’ll choose to pursue that or not is up to the state, but obviously he has much more pressing concerns because now he is most likely looking at the death penalty. "

Both of the victims in the 2022 shooting survived. A relative of one of the victims who asked to remain anonymous told WAFF 48 News that hearing yesterday’s tragic news made them relive what happened to their relative.

“I feel like this could have [been] prevented if it had been handled properly with my family member. I’m angry because he was allowed to do this again. He has no remorse. He has no remorse [for] what he did to my family member and now he was given the opportunity to do this again.”

Laws was released on bond after the 2022 shooting but was arrested again two months later for carrying a pistol without a permit. He plead guilty to the charge on March 23. Segal said him having a handgun was a violation of his condition of bond.

“When you’re out on bond for any case, the condition of [the] bond is [to] obey the laws. Condition of bond on any criminal case is don’t commit new crimes,” Segal said.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the District Attorney’s office to see if they will be pursuing the assault charges, but we have not heard anything back.

