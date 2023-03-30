Athens Police: Wreck involving train blocks multiple railroad crossings downtown

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving a train has blocked multiple railroad crossings in downtown Athens, according to a spokesperson for the Athens Police Department.

The wreck happened at Green Street and many railroad crossings throughout downtown will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. The wreck is blocking Elm Street and railroad crossings at Forrest Street and U.S. 72.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

