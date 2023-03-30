Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

All of Us: Learn more about low vision

Low vision is a vision problem that makes it difficult for people to complete everyday activities and it impacts many people.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Low vision is a vision problem that makes it difficult for people to complete everyday activities and it impacts many people.

Someone with low vision may have blurred vision, hazy vision, dim vision or blind spots. Low vision may cause someone difficulty when driving, reading or working.

The All of Us research program is looking for volunteers in Alabama. If you are interested in joining the research program as a participant, it is easy to join online or over the phone.

To learn more, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working to learn what led up to the...
One killed in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting on Willow Pointe Dr.
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Our photographer is okay and WAFF is pressing charges against the woman.
WAFF photographer assaulted by woman inside Madison Co. courthouse