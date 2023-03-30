Deals
A 48 First Alert Weather Day Friday. Severe thunderstorms possible Friday night.

First Alert Weather
A 48 First Alert for Friday. Severe thunderstorms Friday night are expected. Damaging winds,...
A 48 First Alert for Friday. Severe thunderstorms Friday night are expected. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and isolated tornadoes possible. After a beautiful afternoon with temps in the 70s, increasing clouds tonight and mild. Mid to upper 50s. Friday, a few showers and storms mid to late morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temps in the 70s and humid. Friday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Beginning around 9 P.M. for locations West through 4 A.M. for locations East. Stay weather alert and follow WAFF48 weather updates. Saturday, sunny, breezy and nice. Around 70°. Sunday, sunny and nice. Around 70°. Next week, warm and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 48 First Alert for Friday. Severe thunderstorms Friday night are expected. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, small hail and isolated tornadoes possible. After a beautiful afternoon with temps in the 70s, increasing clouds tonight and mild. Mid to upper 50s. Friday, a few showers and storms mid to late morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temps in the 70s and humid. Friday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Beginning around 9 P.M. for locations West through 4 A.M. for locations East. Stay weather alert and follow WAFF48 weather updates. Saturday, sunny, breezy and nice. Around 70°. Sunday, sunny and nice. Around 70°. Next week, warm and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

