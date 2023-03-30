2 arrested during Morgan County drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested and charged two people on Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a house in Decatur.

Agents arrested Windy McCutcheon, 41, after they discovered a large quantity of a crystalline substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. Agents also found a trafficking amount of opioid prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and firearms.

McCutcheon was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Burditus, 38, was charged for loitering in a drug house. Both were booked in the Morgan County Jail.

